Elise Stefanik, a Republican in New York's 21st district, is reportedly planning on replacing Wyoming representative Liz Cheney as House Republican Conference chair due to Cheney breaking with Republicans on former president Donald Trump.

Get our free mobile app

Stefanik is getting support across the party, with Republicans like Lance Gooden of Texas, Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, and Jim Jordan of Ohio voicing support.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and House Whip Steve Scalise are also reportedly working to oust Cheney and former president Donald Trump put out a statement supporting Stefanik.

The reason for Cheney's ousting is due to her recent condemnation of Trump for pushing the theory that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

In terms of voting records, Cheney appears to have a more conservative reputation than Stefanik, with the American Conservative Union Foundation giving her a lifetime score of 78.03, compared to Stefanik, who has a lifetime rating of 43.58.

However Stefanik has had a much higher rate of bipartisanship, as she is rated in the top 3% of Congress members when it comes to supporting bipartisan bills.

Jeremy Adler, Director of Communications for Cheney, said that the congresswomen would have more to say about her ousting in the coming days and that:

"This moment is about much more than a House leadership fight."

Following this, Cheney put out an op-ed in the Washington Post condemning Republicans for supporting Trump.

A vote to oust Cheney could take place by as early as next week.