Rep. Cheney Says Democrats Abandoned Constitution in Impeachment

Following President Donald Trump's acquittal in the U.S. Senate's impeachment trial Wednesday, Wyoming's lone U.S. Representative said Democrats cannot be trusted to put the responsibility to the country before their political self-interest.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Senate Republicans "did the right thing" in acquitting President Trump of the articles of impeachment.

"The country will hold Democrats accountable for abandoning the Constitution and abdicating their oaths of office," Cheney said in a written statement.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi issued a more subdued statement and called for the country to move forward and work toward shared goals.

“After information from more than a dozen witnesses, over a hundred questions and days of oral arguments, I believe the House failed to prove its case for the two articles of impeachment," Enzi said. "The House’s story relies on too much speculation, guessing games and repetition. It fails to hold up under scrutiny. The House claims to have proven its case, but insists on more evidence."

Enzi voted to convict President Bill Clinton on two articles of impeachment in 1999. Twenty-one years later, Enzi said both his votes were about country, not politics.