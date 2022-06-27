Remains of Marine Who Died in Osprey Crash to Pass Through Casper

Seth Rasmuson from Buffalo, Wyoming, 21, was killed in a San Diego Osprey crash on June 8, along with four other Marines, and his remains will be traveling through Wyoming on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

Nicholas Losapio and John Sax, two pilots, and Nathan Carlson and Evan Strickland, two tiltrotor crew chiefs, were also killed in the crash.

Governor Mark Gordon had ordered the U.S. and Wyoming state flags to be flown at half-staff on June 10 in honor of Rasmuson.

Rasmuson's remains are scheduled to arrive at the Denver International Airport around 1 p.m. Monday, with a procession traveling to Cheyenne, then to Casper, and finally to Buffalo.

Rasmuson's remains will travel through Hat Six at around 4 p.m. on Monday night and Wyoming's Patriot Guard invites people to pay their respect along the highway as the remains pass through.

Richard Parks, a senior ride captain for the Wyoming Patriot Guard Riders, said that the Colorado Highway Patrol will travel with the procession until it reaches the Wyoming border, at which point the Wyoming Highway Patrol will provide an escort until it reaches Buffalo.

Parks said that he doesn't know how many people will be able to come out to see the procession, but hopes he can get the word out to bring more people.

"I'm hoping we get a large turnout, that's why I'm trying to get K2 Radio and K2 TV to get this out, let people know," Parks said. "I just found out at 5 o'clock this morning that this was happening, so quick arraignments of stuff...We've had some really good rides. Some of them we've done have had 15 bikes, some of them have had 150 bikes. It just depends, work days are pretty tough because we got people working. We're hoping we can get 25 to 30 bikes today out of Cheyenne, Casper, maybe some of the folks from Wheatland will jump in there, Lusk or somewhere like that."