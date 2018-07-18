Remains Found in Albany County Identified

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains that were found along the Laramie River.

On July 10, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains along the Laramie River, just north of Highway 130 near Centennial.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation determined that the remains belonged to Keith Lantz, who went missing on July 3, 2011 near his property on Broken Bridge Road. During that investigation, law enforcement suspected that Lantz had fallen into the river while it was in flood stages and drowned.

Over a period of three months, an extensive search of the river was conducted involving the Sheriff’s Office search and rescue, Larimer County search and rescue, Army ROTC, WyoTech students, K9 teams and many volunteers. Only clothing belonging to Lantz was found during those searches and the search was suspended and Lantz was eventually declared dead by the Albany County District Court.