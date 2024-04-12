Registration Deadline for KEY Camp April 18

The registration deadline for KEY Camp is Thursday, April 18, and spaces are filling up quickly. Two camp sessions will be held this year: June 9-14 and June 16-21. The camp is open to students entering the seventh or eighth grade in the fall of 2024.

“We are looking forward to classes returning from last year, like CSI, and we are excited about new additions that will focus on health sciences, social sciences, and arts,” said KEY Coordinator Brittney Good.

According to Good, KEY is a six-day camp that offers students an immersive college life experience as they participate in hands-on learning and evening activities focused on building lifelong friendships.

Attending KEY Camp costs $660, and scholarships are available. All campers stay in the secured Casper College Residence Hall, with qualified instructors, counselors, and a nurse facilitating the college campus experience and extracurricular activities.

Applications and more information can be found here, or you can contact the community education office at 307-268-3401 or comm_ed@caspercollege.edu.

Casper College Welcomes Students for 2023 Fall Semester Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM