Red Flag Fire Warning For Southeast Wyoming Mountain Ranges
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming for June 22.
The agency posted this statement on its website:
''A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Sierra Madre, Snowy, and South Laramie Range for Tuesday 11 AM to 8 PM for a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity values, and gusty winds up to 40 MPH. Wednesday, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for all areas under Red Flag Warnings Tuesday and the areas highlighted in tan. ANY outdoor burning is strongly discouraged!''
