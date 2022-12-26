Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

That's according to a post on the agency's website:

7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main concerns this week are the strong winds expected this afternoon through Tuesday and a potential snow event on Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will warm up nicely Tuesday with the help of the winds, but will fall back to near to slightly below normal for the end of the week.