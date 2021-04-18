Record March Snowstorm Cost Casper $500,000+

The City of Casper spent a pile of cash to clear a pile of snow last month.

The historic March snowstorm cost the city $509,238 for snow removal, according to a prepared statement from the City Manager's Office.

"Just under 50% of the costs were from the equipment we needed to lease to supplement the fleet we deployed and the cost of the contractors we hired to help us clear impassable residential streets,” City Manager Carter Napier said.

The snow removal cost more than half of the usual annual $950,000 Casper spends for snow removal.

Casper has established plowing routes for its arterial and collector streets, and residential streets are plowed when they are considered impassable.

The storm pummeled the city with at least two-and-a-half feet of snow.

"In this instance, Casper did not have enough equipment and crews to open travel on the arterial and collector streets as well as impassable residential streets,” Napier said.

The city contacted all heavy equipment contractors in the area for help. Six contractors were able to provide assistance and worked with Casper crews to clear residential streets.

Gov. Mark Gordon requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

The declaration initiates the possibility for Natrona County and its municipalities to be eligible for reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The itemized costs Casper submitted to FEMA for the snowstorm include:

$24,325 for personnel.

$186,711 for equipment.

$46,784 for supplies.

$113,328 for leased equipment.

$138,090 for contractor services.

“Now that the costs have been submitted, we are waiting to see if we will be reimbursed,” Napier said.

