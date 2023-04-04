Wyoming Stop Sign Won’t Be Visible Much Longer

Wind River Lake Wyoming is West of Dubois, half way to Jackson.

So, how much snow have they had as of Monday morning?

How tall is a stop sign?

There is a roadway under there.

Snow accumulation and drifts like this have happened all over Wyoming and it is not over yet.

Social media is filling up with photos from across the region of buried cars and homes with so much drifted snow that the people who live there literally cannot get out.

That includes my house.

I'm in Casper and I'm literally stuck inside right now.

But let's get back to Wind River Lake and have another look at that road.

How tall is a street sign?

Taller than a stop sign, that's for sure.

You can see one out there.

Ironically, off to the right, there is a highway sign with a flashing light for hazardous road conditions.

Do you think it's blinking right now, or did WYDOT turn it off because, honestly, who's out there in this, with the road 5 feet or more under the snow?

This spring storm is a record-breaker, literally.

It will take some big equipment to clear these roads.

Then, as this weather front moves out, the wind returns and blows all of this white stuff all over the place again.

Sometimes it's a good idea just to stay home and wait.

The snow continues falling through part of Wednesday.

Then comes the wind.

For many Wyomingites stuck at home right now, you'll be there for a little while longer.

Hang in there.

