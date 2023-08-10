Rainy Day with Sunny Skies Ahead

Many commenters have bemoaned the wet streak we've had this summer, some even saying Casper didn't get a summer. Others are telling them to sshhh because we need it.

Indeed, and not unlike every season we've had this year, Wyoming has seen crazy amounts of precipitation. First it was the snow drifts, then spring flooding, and now that it's summertime-- otherworldly thunderstorms.

It looks like Casper will catch a break towards the end of the week. Today there is a 20% chance of precipitation with possible scattered showers and...yep. Thunderstorms. .

BUT tonight's forecast looks clear, a trend that will likely persist into the beginning of next week. Temps will pick up to the high Eighties.

