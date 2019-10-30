Questioning Ukraine Witness’s Patriotism Shameful, Wyo. Rep. Says

Wyoming's sole U.S. Representative decried attacks questioning Lt. Col. Alex Vindman's patriotism, who gave testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday regarding allegations that President Donald Trump sought help from Ukraine's government in investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We need to show that we are better than that as a nation," Rep. Liz Cheney said during a House GOP Leadership press conference. "We're talking about decorated veterans who have served their nature, who've put their lives on the line. And it is shameful to question their patriotism.

"We should not be involved in that process."

Though never mentioned by name, President Trump seemed to be alluding to Vindman's expected testimony in a Tweet early Tuesday.

Vindman, a lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and later as a diplomat, told House investigators behind closed doors that he listened to Trump's July 25 call with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and reported his concerns to the NSC's lead counsel, according to his prepared testimony.

According to testimony the AP obtained, Vindman said he was concerned about the call and that he did not think it was "proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen."

Cheney's remarks Tuesday mark the second time over the past week she has broken stride with President Trump.

Last week, Cheney said Turkey must face consequences hours after the President ordered the removal of U.S. sanctions that were imposed Oct. 14th.

As is the case this week, Cheney did not mention the President by name.

See Cheney's full remarks below: