Quarter-Size Hail, 60 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Wyoming on Monday.

Those storms potentially could include quarter-size hail and winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning [June 7]:

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible today mainly along and east of the Laramie Range in southeast Wyoming during the early afternoon extending into the Nebraska Panhandle by the late afternoon. Main hazards will be strong wind gusts and hail up to quarter size with the strongest storms. Stay weather aware and be sure to have a way to receive weather warnings and forecast updates!