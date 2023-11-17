Q & A with Miss Wyoming [PODCAST]

Casper native Mackenzie Kern is the current crownholder for the title of Miss Wyoming through the Miss America pageant – not to be confused with the Miss Wyoming USA pageant. That said Kerr has been the Miss Teen Wyoming USA as well as Miss Wyoming USA.

In January she will be competing for the national title, and if she wins, she will make history. Wyoming has never had a Wyoming girl win the crown of Miss America.

It all started at a makeup counter in Macy’s. The Casper girl took some advice from a beauty consultant and entered her first pageant at the tender age of 14.

One thing that sets Miss America apart from Miss USA is the talent portion of the competition. Kern plans to deliver a motivational speech. Her social initiative seeks to support women in business.

“We are truly given unique dreams because we are meant to embark on that journey and bring them to life.” Being a business owner herself, she loves showing others what’s possible.

At just 19 she started her own boutique, Shop Loveleigh -- a play on words using her middle name. Since then she’s taken her skills in marketing and started a social media business to help other business owners.

