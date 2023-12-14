Public Skating, Lessons, and Hockey Camp Going on at the Casper Ice Arena

The Casper Ice Arena has expanded its offerings this winter break to include ice skating classes starting on Monday, December 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Each ice-skating session is a weeklong and each skater receives access to all the Public Skates from December 18 – 31, 2023. All ages and ability levels are welcome to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Ice Arena.

The Casper Ice Arena will host the Hybrid Hockey Winter Break Camp, a half-day camp dedicated to players who want to move forward with hockey as their primary sport. The hockey camp will be held from December 18 to 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The camp will include dryland conditioning, on-ice competitions, and a few holiday-themed games. All players must have full gear. Registration for the Hybrid Hockey Winter Break Camp is available on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Ice Arena.

Enjoy a hot chocolate at the Casper Ice Arena and stay active over the holidays with Public Skating. The rink has expanded its Public Skating schedule for winter break with sessions from December 18 to December 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Furthermore, Stick and Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters.

For more information about ice-skating lessons or other activities at the rink, please call the Casper Ice Arena at (307) 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

