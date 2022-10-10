Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page.

According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police have so far not released other details in connection with the case.

Anyone with information on the vehicles is being asked to all the RSPD at 307 352-1575 and reference case R 22-20534. Tipsters may remain anonymous.