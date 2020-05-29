Protests Over George Floyd’s Death Spread Across the Nation

Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody have spread to other areas across the United States.

In Florida, a group of about 10 protesters gathered Friday near a home that belongs to the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck.

In New York City, protesters defied the coronavirus prohibition on public gatherings Thursday, clashing with police, while demonstrators blocked traffic in downtown Denver and downtown Columbus.

A day earlier, demonstrators had taken to the streets in Los Angeles and Memphis.

Meanwhile, a Mississippi mayor whose remarks about Floyd's death sparked outrage is resisting calls to resign, including from his own town’s board of aldermen.