No Kings Protests this Weekend, Rally Set to Take Place in Casper’s Healing Park

In Wyoming, where voices of dissent are rare, a local woman is rallying her community for a peaceful protest against the current administration's policies.

Millions are expected to show up nationwide for protests on Saturday across the country, and this includes people from small towns to big cities, to speak out against the Trump Administration.

Even in Wyoming, an overwhelmingly Red state where Trump defeated Harris by the widest victory margin in any state, you can still find groups of people pushing back against what they feel is tyranny.

Natrona County resident Joan Brust says the Democrats don't often get very much media attention. "People dismiss the Democrats more than they deserve. We don't want a one party state, we want a two party state. We don't want a dictator and we want trans people to be safe," she told K2 Radio News on Friday morning. She continued, "We don't want the government abducting our neighbors off the street. We want dignity for all."

The Casper protest organized by Brust is happening in Conwell Park, also known as Healing Park, from noon to 2:00 PM. There will be speakers to kick things off. "This is not a Hate America Rally," insisted Brust. "This is a peaceful movement filled with hope."

Brust emphasized that this is meant to be a peaceful protest. She knows from previous protests they can expect horn honking and one-finger salutes, but is hopeful people will respect their right to Free Speech.

What are the No Kings protests?

They are a coalition of left-leaning groups uniting in mass demonstrations across the United States to protest the Trump Administration. There was a previous mass protest in June, including a group of protestors in Casper, on the same day the President held a military parade in Washington. Organizers say they have protests planned in all 50 states.

Protestors are being asked to wear yellow to signal unity and align with other pro-democracy movements in Ukraine, Hong Kong and South Korea. “Yellow is our shared signal, bright, bold and impossible to ignore, a reminder that America’s power belongs to our people, not to kings" reads a statement from organizers.

