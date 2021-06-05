Protest Erupts Again Over Man killed by Minnesota Deputies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

Photos from the scene following a vigil for 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. show dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard.

Deputies fatally shot Smith on Thursday.

Authorities say Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before he was shot and killed.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police.

Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday.

Nine people were arrested.