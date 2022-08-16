Perkins Takes Early Lead Over Ide in Senate District 29

Wyoming Sen. Drew Perkins took an early, narrow lead to retain his Senate District 29 seat ahead of challenger Bob Ide in the Republican Party Primary on Tuesday, according to unofficial absentee ballot results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office.

Perkins received 817 votes, or 52.47% compared to Ide's 734 votes, or 47.14%, according to the unofficial results.

In neighboring Senate District 27, incumbent GOP Sen. Bill Landen was unopposed in the primary.

Neither district had Democratic Party candidates.

SENATE DISTRICT 29

Drew Perkins: 817 -- 52.47%

Bob Ide: 734 -- 47.14%

Write-in: 6 -- 0.39%

Total 100% of ballots cast.

SENATE DISTRICT 27

Bill Landen: 1,387 -- 97.61%

Write-in: 34 -- 2.39%

Total 100% of ballots cast.

