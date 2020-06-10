President Trump Pushes Conspiracy Theory About Buffalo Protester

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is igniting fresh controversy over his hard-line “law and order” push as he peddles another unfounded conspiracy theory.

This time he is attempting to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, New York, who remains hospitalized after he fell backward and hit his head on the sidewalk after being shoved by police.

Trump has repeatedly sided with police and taken a tough line against the protesters who have been demonstrating across the nation, demanding justice and racial equality following the killing of George Floyd.

The tweet demonstrates Trump's willingness to spread and amplify bogus charges cooked up by far-right outlets.