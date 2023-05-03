Casper Man Hears 5- to- 10 Year Sentence for Involvement in Drug Ring

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County District Court for sentencing Wednesday morning.

John Leslie Faulkner was sentenced to five to 10 years with 268 days credit for time served by Judge Daniel Forgey.

The sentence will run concurrent to a separate case, and in that matter it is anticipated Faulkner will receive a four to five year sentence. Several other criminal matters will also be dismissed.

Court records state that in January 2022 an investigation into the possession, transportation and distribution of methamphetamine in Natrona County identified Faulkner and several co-conspirators.

According to court records, Faulkner has an extensive criminal history.