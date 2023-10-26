President Biden Orders Flags be Flown at Half Staff Immediately Through October 30

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff immediately as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in Lewiston, Maine. The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, October 30 2023.

The Presidential Proclamation follows:

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 30, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Officials say eighteen people were killed and thirteen injured in a shooting at Maine restaurant and bowling alley. An arrest warrant is out for suspect Robert Card. Various national news sources have said he is a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.