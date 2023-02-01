7:40 P.M. UPDATE:

Southbound I-25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line is now open to all traffic.

7:26 P.M. UPDATE:

Northbound I-25 from the Colorado state line to Cheyenne is now open to all traffic.

WYDOT says travelers should expect slush.

6:19 P.M. UPDATE:

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line.

As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation didn't have an estimate as to when the southbound lanes might reopen.

Get our free mobile app

The northbound lanes have also been closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions, and a crash at mile marker 2 has the right lane blocked.

WYDOT says other travelers should expect slush and delays.

I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction has been closed since yesterday, and WYDOT says it could be as late as 12:30 p.m. tomorrow before the roughly 110-mile stretch reopens.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or visit wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.