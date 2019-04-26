Possible Tornado, Damage, Power Outage Reported in Marbleton

No one was injured after severe weather -- possibly a tornado -- moved through Marbleton on Friday, according to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

However, some 1,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without power shortly before 2 p.m. Crews were at the scene, the sheriff's office said, and several residents reported that their service was restored within a short time.

The sheriff's office said that it received reports of a tornado touching down on East Sixth Street, though the size was not immediately clear. However, reports of a tornado have not been confirmed, according to Tim Troutman, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Troutman said he was headed to Marbleton to evaluate the situation and hoped to have further information late Friday afternoon.

A special weather statement for Sublette County was set to remain in effect until 9 p.m. Friday. Winds gusting from 45-60 mph were expected along with small hail and snowfall in areas 9,000-10,000 feet in elevation.