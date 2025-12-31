If you’ve been calling for “Luna!” at the dog park and half the neighborhood turns around, you’re not alone.

According to a new analysis from pet insurance provider Trupanion, Luna is officially the most popular pet name in the United States heading into 2026 — and it doesn’t matter whether it belongs to a cat or a dog.

It seems pet parents are clearly in a lunar mood.

The data shows that “L” names are having a serious moment. Along with Luna, names like Leo, Lucie, Loki, and Lola were all big favorites. In fact, more than 12,000 different pet names were submitted in the last 12 months, proving that while creativity is alive and well, Americans still love a few classics.

For dog owners, Luna held strong at No. 1, followed by Daisy, Teddy, Charlie, and Lucie. Rounding out the top 10 were Bella, Milo, Cooper, Winnie, and Rosie — names that sound just as fitting for a cuddly puppy as they do for a toddler at story time.

Cat owners also crowned Luna as queen of the litter. Milo came in second, followed by Willow, Leo, and Oliver. Mischievous favorites like Loki and Simba made the list, along with foodie-inspired picks such as Mochi and Miso.

Top Dog Names in the U.S.

Luna Daisy Teddy Charlie Lucie Bella Milo Cooper Winnie Rosie

(and yes, Rocky still made the cut)

Top Cat Names in the U.S.

Luna Milo Willow Leo Oliver Loki Mochi Nala Pepper Charlie

Key Findings for Wyoming:

Daisy, Lucie and Frankie are the most popular puppy names.

Lucy, Jasper and Olive are the most popular kitten names.

If you’re welcoming a new furry family member, you might want to have a backup name ready… just in case there’s already a Daisy, Lucy, or Luna on the block.

Livestock at the PRCA Rodeo and Fair 2024 July 10, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM