Popular Children’s Soap Is Being Recalled In New York State

There is a recall that many parents in New York State may want to be aware of. A popular soap that is used for kids is being recalled and parents are asked to make a voluntary decision to return it.

Price Chopper/Market 32 says there are concerns that Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap could be contaminated with a microorganism that poses a potential health risk, especially to immunocompromised people. Customers who bought this product can return it for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, you can contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or by email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

MEGA MILLIONS AND POWERBALL JACKPOTS SURGE

There is some good news for those for those who love to play the lottery. The combined jackpots for the Mega Millions and Power Ball are getting close to $700 million!

As far as Power Ball, there is a big payout if you win.

Next Drawing – Wed, Jun 29

Estimated Jackpot

$365 Million

Cash Value: $207.5 Million

The summer is just getting started and how amazing would it be to grab even a portion of the jackpot!? With inflation and the shortage of many items these days, having millions in the bank would definitely help in so many ways. The gas prices are at record levels and with that kind of cash, you could just fly from place to place or perhaps hire a driver and not have to worry?

The Ten Most-Watched Movies on Netflix Right Now Here are the ten most-watched English-language movies on Netflix from June 20 to June 26.

Inside Hugh Jackman's $40 Million Manhattan Condo Hugh Jackman paid $21 million for this triplex condo in Manhattan in 2008, which the actor recently listed for $39.5 million.

