By LUIS ANDRES HENAO Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition says it will digitize 20,000 archival pages related to Quaker-operated Indian boarding schools.

The records will provide a better understanding of the conditions that children received at these schools, and help the compilation of statistics, including how many children went missing and died.

Quakers and other faith groups have in recent years started or increased efforts to research and atone for their prior roles in the boarding school system that Native children were forced to attend, and that cut them off from their families, tribes and traditions.

