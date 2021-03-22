BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado have responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured Monday, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside the store, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof.

Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.”

Officers helped some people out of the store to safety.

