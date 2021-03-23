Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset March 27 in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., on Monday.

The governor's order is in accordance with President Joe Biden's presidential proclamation on Wednesday:

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 27, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

"IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-third day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

"JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR"

Last week, Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — who were shot to death at three spas in the Atlanta area.

