The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook Page:

The Rock Springs Police Department has an active investigation and is looking for the public’s help on locating Benjamin Backman. If anyone knows where to locate him please contact Sergeant Clawson or the Rock Springs Police Department at (307)352-1575.

