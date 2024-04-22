Poison Spider School Gifted $20,000 for New Greenhouse

Poison Spider School has been offered $20,000 from Keith and Brandi Forgey to go towards constructing a green house.

This donation, paired with a $10,000 donation from Stotz Equipment last month and fundraising means the school has finally amassed enough money to put up their greenhouse.

Principal Tammy Creger explained that the old school had a small greenhouse, but when they got a new building in 2009 the greenhouse didn't come with it.

They've been planning to put a new greenhouse structure for years. They started fundraising in 2018.

Pending approval from the school board to accept the donation, Poison Spider expects to finish construction on the greenhouse this summer.

The greenhouse will be an extension of the agriculture program and science classes at Poison Spider. They plan to grow vegetables and flowers to help teach kids about gardening.

