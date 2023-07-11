Platte Valley Bank Float Takes Grand Prize in Casper Parade Day

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo announced the winners of the float competition for the Parade on Tuesday:

Platte Valley Bank won the Grand Prize.

The National Historic Trails Center won First Place Overall.

Range Solar & Wind won Second Place Overall.

UW Family Practice float.

University of Wyoming Family Practice took third place.

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo staff helped organize the parade with help from the Revelry Rotary Club.

The Fair and Rodeo continues Tuesday featuring:

Charlie the Clown on the Fairgrounds.

Cowboy Christmas in July - Shopping in the Industrial Building.

Sea Lion Splash - on the Midway.

Sean Watson - Illusionist on the Fairgrounds.

Virginia City Mining Company - in the Industrial Building.

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo - Brass Ring Amusements on the Midway.

Roman Rider Jessica Blair Fowlkes - in the Outdoor Arena.

And don't forget the PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

For more information, visit the CWFR's website.

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Facebook page.

Parade Day in Downtown Casper July 11, 2023. Togetherness.