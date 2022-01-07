Pineview Elementary Evacuated; Students At Kelly Walsh

Pineview Elementary School was evacuated Friday morning due to a cut gas line.

Rocky Mountain Power is currently addressing the issue.

All students and staff are safe.

According to the Natrona County School District, all Pineview students and staff are at Kelly Walsh High School.

First responders, Rocky Mountain Power and school district maintenance staff are currently working to resolve the issue.

Parents can pick up their pre-school students at the main KWHS entrance.