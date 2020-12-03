Pine Bluffs Woman Killed, Burns Man Injured in Rollover Crash

A 27-year-old Pine Bluffs woman was killed and a 23-year-old Burns man injured Saturday after their side-by-side rolled over in a ravine.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Deputy Jeff Barnes says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. off of County Road 146, just northwest of Burns.

"The female passenger got crushed by the ATV," said Barnes. "The male driver was taken to the hospital and kept overnight for observation and treatment, but he's been released and, according to his mom, he's doing pretty good."

"I think they were in sort of a dating relationship," Barnes added. "I know (the families) have known each other for quite some time ... so, I don't think there's any animosity. It was just an accident."

Barnes says the names of both individuals are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.