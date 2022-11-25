Gun Among Items Stolen in String of Car Break-Ins in Pine Bluffs

The Pine Bluffs Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.

According to a department Facebook post, vehicles on Blair Street, Maple Street, Chestnut Street, and Walnut Street were broken into between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

"The victim's vehicles were left unlocked and as of now, the items reported stolen are a handgun and paperwork containing Personally Identifiable Information," the post reads.

Police say a resident's camera caught the above images "indicating at least two individuals are involved in the burglaries and driving a smaller SUV."

Anyone who recognizes the person or SUV pictured is asked to call the police at 307-245-3084 and select option 1 to talk to an on-duty officer.