The 50th annual Shrine Bowl comes your way this Saturday in Casper as the North meets the South at the Harry Geldien Stadium at Kelly Walsh. There's no doubt that the South team has some size and they'll find out on Saturday if they can take advantage of that tangible.

The South will be going to Star Valley's Taft McClure and Keagan Bartlett of Cheyenne Central as their quarterbacks so there's some major ability with those two. Both teams just returned from their visit to the Shriner's Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City which is always a meaningful experience.

We talked with Dalton Schaefer of Pine Bluffs and Christopher Gonzoles of Laramie about the week so far plus we have a few frames from Tuesday afternoon's practice session. Enjoy!

Shrine Bowl South Practice: Tuesday Shrine Bowl South Practice: Tuesday