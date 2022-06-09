Pilot Killed in Memorial Day Plane Crash in Cheyenne Identified

The pilot killed in last month's plane crash in east Cheyenne has been identified, the Laramie County Coroner's Office said Thursday.

"Out of respect for the family and their wishes, the decedent's name will not be released at this time," said Coroner Rebecca Reid.

Get our free mobile app

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane, an Express 2000RG, departed Cheyenne Regional Airport at about 7:44 a.m. on Memorial Day with the intention of flying to Texas.

"Shortly after takeoff, the pilot declared an emergency with air traffic control (ATC) tower personnel and informed them that he had 'an engine failure' and was about 4 miles south of the airport. He later reported that he would not be able to land at the airport and intended to land in a field. He also stated that he was 'on fire' and asked ATC to send fire rescue," the report reads.

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook loading...

The plane crashed down at Cheyenne Storage at 616 Crook Avenue at about 7:48 a.m., igniting a fire that consumed a majority of the plane and killing the pilot.

"This case is still under investigation by the FAA and NTSB," said Reid. "My deepest condolences to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one."