UPDATE: Police Say Cheyenne Plane Crash Was Fatal, Feds To Probe

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.: The pilot of an experimental aircraft that crashed in East Cheyenne on Monday sustained fatal injuries in the accident, according to a joint news release from the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

But the release does not name the pilot, adding that the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the release, the crash was reported around 8 a.m. at Cheyenne Storage at 616 Crook Avenue. Cheyenne Police and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and firefighters battled a blaze that had been ignited at the storage facility by the crash. Six fire engines were deployed, and the fire was contained by 8:30 a.m.

The release says

"Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Air National Guard Fire, American Medical Response, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, Laramie County Coroner, Laramie County Fire Authority are the partnering agencies assisting with the initial investigation."

Other than the pilot, no injuries have been reported in connection with the crash.

Original Post: Cheyenne Police say an experimental aircraft has crashed in the area of Cheyenne Storage at 616 Crook Avenue

Details are still sketchy at this hour, but the aircraft was believed to have one person aboard. At the last report, the eastbound lane of Nationway was closed, and people were being asked to avoid the area.

We'll report more information as it becomes available.

Cheyenne Police Department Cheyenne Police Department loading...