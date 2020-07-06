Pics and Video of Charlie Daniels When He Performed at Beartrap

Today, we were greeted with the shocking news that Charlie Daniels had passed away. This reminded us of a special summer at Beartrap when Charlie Daniels performed here in Casper. Here are some pics and video to remember the legend.

The initial report of Charlie Daniels passing indicate that he suffered a major stroke. This was quite a shock to us here in Casper as we had planned for Charlie to perform at Beartrap this summer. When that was postponed until 2021, Charlie had graciously agreed to headline next year also.

Here's a brief flashback to when Charlie Daniels performed for us back in 2015.

I was also able to locate this fan-shared video of Charlie Daniels at Beartrap performing a Johnny Cash classic.

There will never be another Charlie Daniels. He was a true American legend. Above and beyond his musical talents, the people that met him will tell you that Charlie always made you feel like you were his best friend even if he had never met you before. A very down-to-earth soul that will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Charlie.