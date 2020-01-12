Pickup Slams Into Apartments in Cheyenne, Alcohol Suspected

Cheyenne police say they suspect alcohol may have been involved in an early morning crash in which a pickup slammed into two apartment buildings.

It happened near U.S. 30 and Hayes Avenue.

"The (pickup) left the roadway, went through a fence, up a hill, destroyed a baby tree and crashed into two separate apartment buildings before coming to a stop," police said on their Facebook page.

Luckily, none of the residents in the apartments were hurt. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

