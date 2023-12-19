Physician Convicted for Prescription Drug Conspiracy Resulting in Death

Shakeel Kahn, age 57, was convicted by a federal jury of crimes involving drug distribution, firearms possession, and money laundering. According to court records and trial evidence, between 2011 and 2016, Kahn was a licensed medical doctor who operated clinics in Casper, Wyoming, and Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Kahn unlawfully distributed drugs by writing prescriptions for large quantities of opioids without any legitimate medical need in exchange for cash payments from his customers. Kahn possessed firearms in furtherance of his unlawful drug distribution, and at least one person died after overdosing on drugs distributed by Kahn.

The jury returned its verdict on Dec. 15 following a six-week week trial before U.S. District Court Alan B. Johnson in Casper.

Kahn was previously convicted of these same crimes in 2019, but those convictions were overturned by the United States Supreme Court due to a faulty jury instruction.

This crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming.

