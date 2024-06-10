PHOTOS: Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Awards

The 2024 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters (WAB) held its annual Awards Ceremony Saturday evening and several Townsquare Media Casper teammates took home plaques.

The convention was held at the Ramkota where statewide radio and TV stations waited for the results. They currently have 95% of Wyoming broadcasters participating in the association.

Donovan Short, the former programming manager for Townsquare Media, was inducted into the WAB Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Drew Kirby with the My Country Radio Show with Drew won first place for being the best station of the year in a large market; the My Country 95.5 also earned second place in Best Radio Show in a large market.

DJ Nyke with 104.7 Kiss FM was awarded second place for Best Use of Digital Media in a large market.

Jeff Grutkowski came in second place for the account executive of the year in a large market.

K2 News' Report to Wyoming won the best podcast for a large market.

Other categories included best photography, news reporter, news piece, commercial, news talk, sports, public service announcement, play-by-play, video production, weather, station promo, online video, station of the year, and radio professional of the year.

See all the award winners here.

2024 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Awards Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore