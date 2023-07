There was a two-vehicle crash that occured in Casper at the 13th and Poplar intersection.

Casper Police Public Information Officer Amber Freestone stated that there were only minor injuries reported, no one was transported as a result of the crash.

There were two passengers in the pickup, one in the Mazda.

