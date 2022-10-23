Photos: Parade of Trucks for Girl With Leukemia

Just before her fourth birthday, Opal Paad got a surprise gift.

Amanda Paad, Opal's mom, had brought her to see a parade of trucks that came to Mills just for her.

The big rigs are something Opal likes a lot, which made it all the better that she was able to hop inside and honk the horn and see the flashing lights.

Opal had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia last November, and while she had gotten back from a hospital in Denver just a few days ago, Paad was hoping that her daughter would appreciate trucks.

While the event on Facebook started at 2 p.m., Paad said they had people driving by and honking their horns almost an hour beforehand, showing their support for Opal.

Some of those trucks were part of On The Hook Towing, Recovery, and Transport, and Bob Maxwell, the owner of the towing company, said that they bring their trucks out to events like these from time to time.

"We do charitable community events, and this was one that kind of struck close to home," Maxwell said. "We've got a lot of grandkids and this is pretty important stuff to us. We're a family business and it's pretty important stuff to us altogether. We always participate any time there's an opportunity. It doesn't cost much to bring it out of the shop and go turn on the light."

Photos of Opal's Truck Parade

