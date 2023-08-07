PHOTOS: Miss Wyoming Volunteer Pageant Crowns Two Women

Two young women were crowned at Excel Academy private school in Casper on July 29.

22-year-old Laura Halley is the new Miss Wyoming Volunteer. She is currently studying at Creighton University pursuing a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree.

One of her career goals as an aspiring occupational therapist is to create a prosthetic that can be used throughout an individual's whole life by extending pieces as they grow and develop, so that they don't have to buy a new prosthetic each time they grow.

Her title initiative is "Forever 25-Drug Induced Homicide."

Halley chose this initiative after having a friend pass away from a fatal fentanyl overdose January 2nd, 2023.

"He was given a pill that was laced with fentanyl, which he didn't ask for! I want to use the initiative to spread awareness, and implement preventive measures to make sure that this doesn't happen to others around our great state. I plan on implementing a foundation that helps people around the state of Wyoming get in touch with rehab facilities to get the help that they implemented, and to help with serving the overflow of people who need help in our communities!" stated Halley in an email to K2Radio News.

She is looking forward to the year ahead serving as Miss Volunteer Wyoming. The new titleholder will work with Governor Mark Gordon and his council to implement resources for recovering overdose victims and help victims who are suffering get access to rehab.

"I want to empower little girls, and other women around the state and show them that we are a powerhouse here in Wyoming and stand for what we belive in, and strive for the best for our state!"

Halley said that in the Miss category they compete in a swimsuit category. She had her appendix removed in December and thought she would never be able to be as strong as the other women due to her scars.

"The outcome was actually the opposite! I felt it made me unique and confident in knowing that I am loved for how I am. Scars or not" said Halley.

Courtesy Diana Moore, Chairman of the Board of Miss Wyoming Volunteer Pageant Asher Black (L) and Laura Halley (R) crowned. Courtesy Diana Moore, Chairman of the Board of Miss Wyoming Volunteer Pageant loading...

"My role as the very first Miss Teen Volunteer means more than just a crown and sash," shared Cody resident Asher Black. "From the moment my little sister was born with Down Syndrome, or Trisomy 21, she became my best friend and my inspiration. I plan to expand my service initiative “X-Tra Ordinary” through numerous ways during my year of reign."

Black's initiative will focus on educating others about Down Syndrome and encouraging inclusivity.

"As someone who struggled to discover her learning style, I understand that everyone learns uniquely. Because of this, I am planning to educate about my platform through physical activities, hands-on activities, lecture-based activities, and artistically/musically based events. I feel this is the most effective way to reach all audiences." To future contestants, Black encourages them to be kind, confident, and humble. She added, "Never forget who you are. You aren't your crown and sash, but you are YOU. You look good on you."

Canva Asher Black and Laura Halley attend the Balloon Roundup. loading...

The Miss Volunteer America Pageant is a nationwide, service oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women across the country through education, scholarship, and opportunity.

This is the third year for the Miss Wyoming Volunteer Organization. Halley received a $2,000 scholarship and prize package, and Black received a $1,000 scholarship and prize package.

Both will travel around the state for various events and in the spring will travel to Tennessee to compete in the national competition.

Casper Balloon Roundup. Casper, Wyo., 7/28/23