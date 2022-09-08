PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper

Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187.

Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident.

It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the crash.

Troopers were close to opening the interstate back up at the time of this writing.

K2 Radio News has reached out to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck and will update this article with information when it becomes available.

Photos from the crash can be seen below: