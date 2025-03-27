(PHOTOS) Lady T-Birds fight hard but fall to Wabash Valley College on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College Lady T-Birds put up a solid fight against Wabash Valley College on Thursday during the 2025 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The T-Birds kept the score close, often moving ahead during most of the game, but fell behind in the fourth quarter. They ended up losing 88–80. Wabash Valley entered the competition with the number-two seed. They will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

loading...

loading...

loading...

loading...

loading...

loading...

loading...