Casper to consider adjusting city park facility rates

CASPER, Wyo. — Citing rising maintenance costs and inflation, the City of Casper may be upping the rates to reserve public park facilities in the coming fiscal year.

Casper features many outdoor amenities able to be reserved, including several shelters, open table areas, tennis courts and green spaces, as well as the North Casper Clubhouse and Washington Park Bandshell.

Currently, it costs $30 to reserve a small shelter, $60 to reserve a large shelter. Other facilities range in rate from $10 to $60.

The proposed new rates would up the cost of reserving a small shelter to $50 for parties of up to 49 and $75 for parties of 50 or more. The rates at large shelters will jump to $100 for up 49 members and $150 for any more. Additionally, the Mathew Campfield Southeast and Northwest Shelters, the Adventure Crossroads Pavilian and the Fun Valley Shelter are being reclassified as large shelters.

The proposed reservation rates for the North Casper Clubhouse and Washington Park Bandshell would jump from $60 for both to $90 for the North Casper Clubhouse and $250 for the bandshell. Refundable deposits at the two locations are also proposed to jump from $100 at both to $150 at the clubhouse and $250 at the bandshell.

However, while most rate hikes will take effect at the start of Fiscal Year 2026, the rates at the bandshell will not increase until the improvements to the facility are completed.

“The costs for maintaining the North Casper Clubhouse and Washington Park Bandshell have increased significantly with the rising costs of utilities, cleaning supplies and manpower,” a city memo states.

During the meeting, Councilor Kyle Gamroth asked Parks Manager Randy Norvelle if he had reached out to any local user groups to see what the impact to them would be, and Norvelle said he hadn’t.

“We don’t usually have consistent users, but only one-time events,” Norvelle said.

Councilor Amber Pollock voiced concern that rate hikes, if too steep, might lead to fewer reservations and use of the parks.

“I want to make sure we’re not shooting ourselves in the foot here by making it a less desirable space to rent after all the work that we’ve done [to improve and renovate city parks],” she said.

Councilor Gena Jensen responded she doesn’t expect to see the rates have a negative impact.

“I think $160 isn’t that outrageous; it’s pretty fair,” Jensen said. “Especially with the upgrades coming to the park.”

The rate changes can be viewed below: