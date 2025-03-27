National Historic Trails Interpretive Center reopening Thursday

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper. (Photo by Mariah Sharee)

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is reopening on Thursday, March 27.

That’s according to a release from the Trails Center, which states that it has completed renovations that began in December 2024.

“The facility temporarily closed to facilitate upgrades to its lighting and fire suppression systems,” the release states. “The lighting system was upgraded to improve energy efficiency and enhance the experience for our visitors, while the fire suppression system was replaced to increase safety and to protect the exhibits and other resources in the building.”

The Trails Center will now have new hours of operation, which will be Tuesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our visitors with enhanced safety features and more vibrant, efficient lighting,” Trails Center manager Jessie Horn says. “This renovation marks an important step in our mission to provide an informative and immersive experience.”

