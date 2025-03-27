Wyoming residents could qualify for payout in $39.1M drug settlement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill recently announced that consumers should check their eligibility for compensation for certain generic drug purchases, as Wyoming joins 50 states and territories in seeking preliminary approval for a $39.1 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex over conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition.

Attorney General Hill and the multistate coalition previously announced the settlement in principle with Apotex last fall along with a $10 million settlement with Heritage Pharmaceuticals. At the time of that announcement, the settlement with Apotex was conditioned on the signatures of all necessary states and territories.

Those signatures have been obtained, and the coalition is filing the settlement in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford.

Residents who purchased a generic prescription drug from either Heritage or Apotex between 2010 and 2018 may be eligible for compensation. To determine eligibility, people can call 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or go here.

The settlement agreements resolve allegations that both Apotex and Heritage engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs.

As part of the settlement agreements, both Apotex and Heritage have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multistate litigations. Both companies have further agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.